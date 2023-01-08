Billups: Canadian guard Shaedon Sharpe developing well with Portland Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe (17) and Houston Rockets guard Daishen Nix (15) scramble for a loose ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Houston. While an air of mystery surrounded Canadian Shaedon Sharpe around the 2022 NBA draft, the Portland Trail Blazers guard is certainly a secret no longer. Sharpe played in Canada as a pro for the first time on Sunday as the Toronto Raptors hosted Portland, and Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups had kind words for his 19-year-old rookie from London, Ont. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Michael Wyke