Calgary-born Tomori eyeing title after frantic start to loan at AC Milan

FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 filer, Crystal Palace's Luka Milivojevic, right, challenges Chelsea's Fikayo Tomori during their English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge stadium in London. Fikayo Tomori was loaned from Chelsea to AC Milan on Friday through the end of the season -- giving the Rossoneri an added option in defense in their bid to win Serie A. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)