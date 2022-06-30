Engel-Natzke joins Caps, 1st woman to become NHL video coach

Emily Engel-Natzke stands on the bench in front of associate goaltending coach Alex Westlund during pregame warmups before the Hershey Bears played the Springfield Thunderbirds in an American Hockey League game on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Hershey, Pa. Engel-Natzke was promoted from Hershey to video coach of the Washington Capitals on Thursday, June 30, 2022, making her the first woman to hold that position in the National Hockey League. (Photo courtesy of the Hershey Bears via AP)