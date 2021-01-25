Colts promote quarterbacks coach to offensive co-ordinator

FILE- In this Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, file photo, Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni speaks during a news conference at the NFL football team's facility in Indianapolis. The Philadelphia Eagles are nearing a deal to hire Nick Sirianni to be their head coach, according to two people familiar with the decision. Both people spoke to The Associated Press Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, on condition of anonymity because the team hasn't officially announced the hiring. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)