Bayern Munich says Canadian star fullback Alphonso Davies is on road to recovery

Bayern's Alphonso Davies controls the ball during the Champions League group E soccer match between Dynamo Kyiv and Bayern Munich, at the Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. The 21-year-old from Edmonton has been sidelined since early January due to symptoms of myocarditis, a heart muscle condition, following a bout with COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Efrem Lukatsky