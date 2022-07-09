Canadian women to play for Globl Jam gold after 85-60 win over the U.S.

Canada's Shy Day-Wilson, 30, shoots against the United States in Toronto on Saturday July 9, 2022. Canada's women's under-23 basketball team will play for gold at the inaugural Globl Jam tournament. Day-Wilson had 18 points and seven assists to lead the Canadians to an 85-60 victory over the United States in Saturday's semifinal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Globl Jam **MANDATORY CREDIT **