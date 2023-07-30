Sunday's Scoreboard

WOMEN'S WORLD CUP

Preliminary Round

Morocco 1 South Korea 0

Norway 6 Philippines 0

Switzerland 0 New Zealand 0

Colombia 2 Germany 1

---

CFL

Montreal 25 Calgary 18

---

MLB

American League

L.A. Angels 3 at Toronto 2 (10 innings)

Baltimore 9 N.Y. Yankees 3

Tampa Bay 8 Houston 2

Cleveland 5 Chicago White Sox 0

Kansas City 2 Minnesota 1

National League

Pittsburgh 6 Philadelphia 4 (10 innings)

Cincinnati 9 L.A. Dodgers 0

Atlanta 8 Milwaukee 6

N.Y. Mets 5 Washington 2

St. Louis 3 Chicago Cubs 0

Interleague

San Francisco 4 Boston 3 (11 innings)

Seattle 4 Arizona 0

San Diego 5 Texas 3

Miami 8 Detroit 6

Colorado 2 Oakland 0

---

MLS/LIGA MX LEAGUES CUP

Vancouver 2 L.A. Galaxy 1

Atlas 1 Toronto 0

N.Y. Red Bulls 2 San Luis 1

Queretero 1 Tijuana 0

Monterrey 4 Seattle 2

Tigres 1 San Jose 0

---

