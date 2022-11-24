Against Croatia, Canadian men look to turn performance into points at World Cup

Coach John Herdman says Canada achieved two goals in its 1-0 loss to Belgium on Wednesday, a result that did not reflect the balance of play on the pitch. Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois (1) makes a save on a penalty kick from Canada forward Alphonso Davies (19) during first half Group F World Cup soccer action at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette