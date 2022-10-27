Veteran Rhymes has enjoyed career-best CFL campaign with B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions' Dominique Rhymes, left, makes a reception as Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Winston Rose defends during the first half of CFL football game in Vancouver, on July 9, 2022. Any other year, Rhymes would be the B.C. Lions' finalist for the CFL's outstanding player award. But career highs in catches (82), receiving yards (1,346) and touchdowns (11) have come in the same campaign as Canadian quarterback Nathan Rourke took the league by storm before requiring surgery for a foot injury. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck