Source: Defensive lineman Anthony Lanier to remain with Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive lineman Anthony Lanier II (91) forces Montreal Alouettes quarterback Trevor Harris (7) to fumble the football during first half CFL football action in Regina, on Saturday, July 2, 2022. Lanier II is staying with the Roughriders. According to a CFL source, the defensive lineman will be returning to the Riders on a one-year deal worth a guaranteed $250,000.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu