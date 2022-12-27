HC Davos holds on to early lead in 2-1 win over Canada at Spengler Cup

Davos' Simon Knak, center, and Canada's Thomas Gregoire, right, during the game between Switzerland's HC Davos and Team Canada at the 94th Spengler Cup ice hockey tournament in Davos, Switzerland, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Gian Ehrenzeller/Keystone via AP

 GE

DAVOS, Switzerland - Andrew Rowe and Leon Bristedt's early goals were enough as HC Davos fended off Canada 2-1 on Tuesday at the Spengler Cup.

The Spengler Cup is an annual club hockey tournament among European teams — and a squad of Canadian professionals — hosted by HC Davos.

Rowe and Bristedt scored within the first 1:55 of the game to stake HC Davos (1-0-0) to its early lead.

Sandro Aeschlimann made 28 saves in net for the win.

Brett Connolly of Campbell River, B.C., replied for Canada (0-2-0) at the 17:16-mark of the second period.

Goalie Connor Hughes stopped 22 shots for Canada.

Neither team scored on the power play. Davos was 0 for 4 and Canada 0 for 2 on the man advantage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 27, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.