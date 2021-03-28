SAVANNAH, Ga. - Canada's Adam Svensson captured the title at the Korn Ferry Tour's Club Car Championship in a playoff at The Landings Club on Sunday.
Svensson, from Surrey, B.C., made an eight-foot birdie putt on the second playoff hole — the par-15 18th — to top American Max McGreevy.
On the 18th in the first hole of the playoff, McGreevy missed a six-footer for birdie and Svensson missed a 12-footer.
Svensson made birdies on his final two holes of regulation to finish with a 6-under 66 in the fourth round, putting him at 17 under overall.
McGreevy fell just short of becoming the first wire-to-wire Korn Ferry winner since 2018.
It was Svensson's second career victory on the PGA Tour's feeder circuit and the first Korn Ferry win by a Canadian since Michael Gligic took the 2019 Panama Championship.
Svensson won The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic in 2018, helping send him to the PGA Tour the following season for the first time.
The 27-year-old Svensson lost his PGA Tour card after finishing 167th in the standings in 2019.
The win Sunday pushes Svensson to 12th in the Korn Ferry standings.
The top 25 at the end of the 2020-21 Korn Ferry regular season earn PGA cards for next season. Taylor Pendrith of Richmond Hill, Ont., who took this tournament off to play in a PGA event in the Dominican Republic, is second in the Korn Ferry standings.
Ben Silverman of Thornhill, Ont., tied for 16th on Sunday, while Stuart Macdonald of North Vancouver, B.C., tied for 28th.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 28, 2021.