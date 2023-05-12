McDavid, Pastrnak, Tkachuk named Hart Trophy nominees

Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) scores against Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) during the first period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. McDavid, Boston Bruins winger David Pastrnak and Florida Panthers winger Matthew Tkachuk have been named finalists for the Hart Trophy, given out annually to the NHL's most valuable player. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-John Locher