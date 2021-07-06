Blue Jays acquire relievers Richards, Francis from Brewers for Tellez

Toronto Blue Jays' Rowdy Tellez holds up two fingers after hitting a two-run home run against the Boston Red Sox during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Buffalo, N.Y., Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired right-handed pitchers Trevor Richards and Bowden Francis from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for infielder Rowdy Tellez. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Adrian Kraus