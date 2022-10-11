Christian Cage excited for All Elite Wrestling's first events in Canada

It's been more than a decade since professional wrestling legend Christian Cage, shown in this handout image, has been able to perform in his home and native land. He'll finally get his chance this week. Raised in Orangeville, Ont., but billed from Toronto, the 48-year-old Cage will be on the card as All Elite Wrestling holds its first events outside of the United States. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-WRE-AEW-Toronto **MANDATORY CREDIT **