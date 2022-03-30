NHL GMs thankful after 1st face-to-face meetings since March 2020: 'Tremendous value'

Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving watches the action during a team scrimmage game in Calgary, Friday, July 24, 2020. NHL general managers met in person this for the first time in more than 750 days this week. At their last face-to-face gathering in March 2020 – just days before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the sports world and much of society – salary cap news was a focus.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh