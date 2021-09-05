TORONTO - Robbie Ray pitched 6 2/3 scoreless innings while fanning 10 as the Toronto Blue Jays recorded a sweep of the Oakland Athletics with an 8-0 win Sunday.
Ray was masterful on the mound for Toronto (73-62) before a sellout Rogers Centre crowd of 14,988. The Blue Jays finished with 13 hits and 38 for the series, including nine homers, to produce a whopping 29 runs against Oakland (74-63).
Toronto will need its offence to remain productive as it begins a four-game series in New York on Monday against the Yankees.
The Blue Jays began Sunday five games behind the Boston Red Sox for the second wild-card playoff position in the American League.
Ray struck out 10 or more for the fourth consecutive outing and has 45 over that span.
He stuck out Oakland catcher Yan Gomes on his 107th and final pitch in the seventh inning before being replaced by reliever Trevor Richards.
Ray took a no-hitter into the fifth before designated-hitter Khris Davis smacked a double down the left-field line for the only hit Ray would surrender. He also walked three.
The Blue Jays spotted their starter a three-run advantage in the second and increased the lead to seven in the third.
A Bo Bichette lead-off single to left-centre in the second was followed by a one-out single to left from catcher Alejandro Kirk. Lourdes. Gurriel Jr. scored both with a triple off the right-field fence.
Gurriel then scored on centre-fielder Randal Grichuk's double. Grichuk made a spectacular sliding catch on the warning track in the first to take away a hit from his Oakland counterpart Starling Marte.
The Blue Jays sent nine batters to the plate in the third. Marcus Semien led off with his 35th homer of the year.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bichette followed with singles and scored on Kirk's three-run shot to left. Guerrero extended his hit streak to 13 games, and Bichette wound up with four hits in the game (double and three singles).
Guerrero added another single in the fourth and scored on Bichette's double for an eight-run Blue Jays lead.
Oakland starter Cole Irvin (9-13) lasted only 2 ⅓ innings.
Guerrero stroked a single to right in the eighth for his third hit.
Recent callup Bryan Baker pitched the eighth for Toronto. After allowing a lead-off single to Chad Pinder, the 26-year-old Baker retired the next three hitters in his Major League Baseball debut.
Nate Pearson struck out three Athletics in the ninth.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 5, 2021.