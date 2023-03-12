Canada's Howden, Gairns earn World Cup ski cross bronze medals

Winner David Mobaerg, left, of Sweden and third placed Reece Howden of Canada cross the finish line during the men's FIS Ski Cross World Cup, SX, in Veysonnaz, Switzerland, Sunday, March 12, 2023. Howden and fellow Canuck Tiana Gairns both earned bronze medals in World Cup ski cross action on Sunday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Keystone, Laurent Gillieron