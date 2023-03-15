With national playdowns complete, expect some tinkering on domestic curling scene

Curling Canada high performance director David Murdoch poses for a photo at the 2023 Tim Hortons Brier in London, Ontario on Friday March 10, 2023. Ryan Fry's decision to step back from the competitive game could be the first domino to fall in what's shaping up to be an intriguing spring on the domestic curling scene. Changes are coming on the high-performance front as new director Murdoch aims to strengthen the elite program for this quadrennial and provide a next-gen boost for the ones that follow.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn