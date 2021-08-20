EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks have fired special teams co-ordinator Chris Rippon.
Rippon joined the Elks coaching staff as assistant to the head coach and special teams assistant in April.
He was promoted to special teams co-ordinator on June 22, following the departure of former special teams co-ordinator AJ Gass due to personal reasons.
The Elks lost their first two games of the 2021 CFL season at home before rebounding with a 21-16 win over B.C. Thursday night in Vancouver.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 20, 2021.