Oilers boast talent needed for a playoff run, but know a long season lies ahead

Edmonton Oilers centre Connor McDavid (97) celebrates his goal against the Colorado Avalanche with teammates left wing Evander Kane (91) and defenceman Evan Bouchard (75) during first period NHL conference finals action in Edmonton on Saturday, June 4, 2022. The Edmonton Oilers officially began training camp Wednesday, but a lot of the talk in the Alberta capital is already focused on what the team is going to be doing in April.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson