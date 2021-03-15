Canadian Vasek Pospisil falls short against Hungarian Marton Fucsovics

Canada's Vasek Pospisil reacts during his first round match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, on February 9, 2021. Canada's Vasek Pospisil lost 2-6, 7-5, 6-4 to Hungary's Marton Fucsovics in the first round of the Dubai Tennis Championships on Monday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Rick Rycroft