Whitecaps have 'backs against the wall' heading into season's final homestand

Vancouver Whitecaps defender Tristan Blackmon, left, moves the ball past LA Galaxy forward Douglas Costa during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Carson, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. With just four games left on the schedule, the 'Caps (9-14-7) are on a three-game losing skid and their playoff hopes have all but evaporated. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Raul Romero Jr.