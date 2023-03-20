Peterman/Gallant, Muyres/Walker among headliners at mixed doubles curling playdowns

Team Walker/Muyres skip Laura Walker, left, makes a shot as third Kirk Muyres sweeps while they play Team Einarson/Gushue at the Canadian Mixed Doubles Curling Championship in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, March 24, 2021. When Muyres decided to shift from men's team curling to mixed doubles, the upcoming Canadian championship was one of the top events circled on his calendar. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh