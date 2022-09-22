Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

FILE - Nashville Predators defenseman Mattias Ekholm (14), of Sweden, and San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48), of the Czech Republic, battle in the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. The forthcoming NHL regular season’s games between the Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks in Prague face an obstacle. The Czech Foreign Ministry has been opposing the participation of the Russian players from those teams in the Oct. 7 and 8 games at Prague’s O2 Arena due to Russia’s war against Ukraine. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)