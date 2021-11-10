Josh Brown becomes sixth Senators player to enter NHL's COVID-19 protocol

Ottawa Senators defenceman Josh Brown (3) and Vancouver Canucks right wing Brock Boeser (6) battle as Senators goaltender Matt Murray (30) makes a save during second period NHL action in Vancouver, Thursday, January 28, 2021. The Ottawa Senators have placed a sixth player in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, announcing Wednesday that Brown has been added to the list. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward