Canadian striker Lucas Cavallini back in Mexico, this time with Tijuana

Former Vancouver Whitecap striker Lucas Cavallini is back in Mexico, this time with Tijuana. The 30-year-old Canadian international played for Puebla in Liga MX before joining Vancouver as a designated player. Cavallini, left, tries to push the ball past New England Revolution's Andrew Farrell during first half MLS soccer action in Vancouver, on June 26, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rich Lam