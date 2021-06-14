Canadian Vasek Pospisil drops tight first-round match at Noventi Open

Canada's Vasek Pospisil reacts during his first round match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Rick Rycroft

HALLE, Germany - Canada's Vasek Pospisil is out of the Noventi Open after losing his first-round match on Monday.

Playing his first match since March, the 66th-ranked Pospisil lost 7-6 (4), 7-6 (6) to world No. 75 Marcus Giron of the U.S. at the ATP Tour 500 grass-court event.

Neither player recorded a break.

Giron won 89 per cent of points when he got his first serve in, while Pospisil, from Vancouver, was at 84 per cent.

Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime also is in the tournament.

Auger-Aliassime will face Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in the first round after losing in the final at a tournament in Stuttgart, Germany on Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 14, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.