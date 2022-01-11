Three Canadians taken in first round of MLS SuperDraft

Canadian forward Tani Oluwaseyi, from Mississauga, Ont., is shown playing for the St. John’s Red Storm at Belson Stadium in Queens, N.Y., in a Feb. 15, 2021, handout image. A forward from St. John's University, he was the first Canadian taken in the MLs SuperDraft. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-St. John's Athletics *MANDATORY CREDIT*