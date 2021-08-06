Canada Ravens regroup after decision to postpone Rugby League World Cup

Rugby balls are shown in Toronto on May 4, 2017. The decision to postpone the Rugby League World Cup to next year, while disappointing, will help the Canadian women's entry prepare, says Canadian team officials. The tournament, which features men's, women's and wheelchair play, was scheduled to begin Oct. 23 in England. But it has been pushed back to 2022 in the wake of Australia and New Zealand pulling out two weeks ago, citing safety fears due to the pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Neil Davidson