Canada blows out New Zealand 107-76 for first exhibition win ahead of FIBA World Cup

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had game highs of 26 points and six steals to lead Canada past New Zealand 107-76 on Saturday to advance into the DBB SuperCup Final. Gilgeous-Alexander looks down court during first half action of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Americas Qualifiers against Argentina, in Victoria, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito