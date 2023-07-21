MADRID - Toby Fournier had 20 points and 23 rebounds as Canada advanced to the semifinals of the FIBA Under-19 Women's Basketball World Cup with an 82-69 win over Mali on Friday.
It's Canada's first trip to the semifinals at the tournament since 2017. The 2017 squad earned a bronze medal, Canada’s first-ever medal by a U19 women’s team on the world stage.
Cassandre Prosper chipped in 22 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, while Syla Swords added another 21 points for Canada.
Fournier was a monster on the glass on both ends of the court, with 11 offensive and 12 defensive boards. She also added three blocks while becoming the first Canadian to register a 20-point, 20-rebound double-double in tournament history.
Led by Swords — who went 4-of-7 from distance — Canada shot 50 per cent (7-of-14) from three-point range.
“It’s nice to know that it’s not one person carrying the team,” Fournier said. “The pressure isn’t on one person. If we’re gonna win this, we’re gonna win this as a team and as a country together.”
Sira Thienou led Mali with 20 points.
Canada will next face host Spain in Saturday's semifinals. The United States and France will meet in the other semifinal game Saturday.
The final is on Sunday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 21, 2023.