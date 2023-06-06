Former Canadian international plans next step from aboard his floating home in Spain

Montreal Impact's Issey Nakajima-Farran, left, battles for the ball against New England Revolution's Andy Dorman during first half MLS soccer action in Montreal on May 31, 2014. Football has already taken former Canadian international Issey Nakajima-Farran around the globe. The former Toronto FC, CF Montreal and Pacific FC midfielder has played club football in Australia, Cyprus, Denmark, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore and Spain as well as North America. Now newly retired, the 39-year-old Nakajima-Farran is working on his future aboard a boat in Barcelona. It's his floating home. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes