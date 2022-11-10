Devils give Martin Brodeur new contract, exec VP title

FILE - Former New Jersey Devils goalkeeper Martin Brodeur waves while walking out to center ice for the ceremonial puck drop prior to an NHL hockey game between the Devils and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Nov. 13, 2018, in Newark, N.J. The Hall of Fame goaltender has been named executive vice president of hockey operations and given a new multi-year contract extension by the New Jersey Devils. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)