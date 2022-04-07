Next Level: Blue Jays target post-season after falling short by one game in 2021

Toronto Blue Jays Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at bat during a spring training game against the Baltimore Orioles at TD Ballpark on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in Dunedin, Fla. He captured the Toronto Blue Jays' mood perfectly at spring training when he was asked what his expectations were for this season. “What we did last year was the trailer,” Guerrero said through a translator on March 17. “Now you guys are going to see the movie." THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Taylor