With one quarter of the season complete, the Jays are in good shape in tough division

Toronto Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen (9) is hugged by teammate Matt Chapman as Bo Bichette looks on after hitting a game-winning two-run single against the Atlanta Braves during ninth inning interleague baseball action in Toronto on Sunday, May 14, 2023. The Jays took a solid 24-16 record into Monday's game against the New York Yankees but were closer to the division basement than first place. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn