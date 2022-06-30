Gymnasts say "culture review" isn't third-party investigation they've been asking for

The Canadian flag is seen on a flag pole in Ottawa on June 30, 2020. McLaren Global Sport Solutions has been hired to analyze Gymnastics Canada’s national safe sport policies and procedures after calls for an independent investigation into the sport. McLaren (MGSS) will also lead the implementation of a culture review of the national sport organization. Dozens of current and retired gymnasts penned an open letter to Sport Canada in early April about the toxic culture in their sport, asking for a third-party investigation. The letter has grown to over 550 signatories. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld