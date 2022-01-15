Reshaun Walkes comes full circle in being drafted by Toronto FC

Reshaun Walkes is shown in this Aug. 10, 2021 handout image provided by the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. Walkes has come full circle with Toronto FC. Unable to get his foot in the academy door a decade ago, the forward from Brampton, Ont., now finds himself attending Toronto's training camp after being picked in the third round of the MLS SuperDraft by his hometown team.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-University of Texas Rio Grande Valley-Staverne Joseph *MANDATORY CREDIT*