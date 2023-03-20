CONCACAF Nations League to hold final four at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium

Canada midfielder Richie Laryea (22) plays the ball in front of Morocco midfielder Selim Amallah (15) as forward Zakaria Aboukhlal (14) looks on during second half group F World Cup soccer action at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar on Thursday, December 1, 2022. The CONCACAF Nations League finals will be held at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium, CONCACAF announced Monday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette