Gallant joins three other Canadians on Elite Series

Cooper Gallant poses after winning the 2022 St. Croix Bassmaster Southern Open at Cherokee Lake in Jefferson County, Tenn., in this April 2, 2022 handout photo. It's about to get real for Canadian Gallant. Four months ago, the 25-year-old native of Bowmanville, Ont., achieved a childhood dream when he qualified to compete on the Elite Series, pro bass fishing's top tournament circuit. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Bassmaster, Andy Crawford **MANDATORY CREDIT**