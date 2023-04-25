Maple Leafs coach Keefe says rookie Knies has earned spot in lineup for Game 5

Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Matthew Knies (23) skates up the ice towards Tampa Bay Lightning center Ross Colton (79) during the first period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, in Tampa, Fla., Monday, April 24, 2023. ;Knies will not be coming out of the lineup on Thursday, Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said, adding that the rookie winger has earned a spot with the way he's played. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Chris O'Meara