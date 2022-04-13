Whitecaps lose Brazilian midfielder Caio Alexandre for eight weeks due to broken hand

Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Caio Alexandre (8) and Los Angeles FC defender Diego Palacios vie for the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Los Angeles, Saturday, July 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Ringo H.W. Chiu

 RC

VANCOUVER - The Vancouver Whitecaps will be without Brazilian midfielder Caio Alexandre for some eight weeks due to a left hand fracture.

The MLS team said the injury occurred during training Tuesday.

"We all feel for Caio, he is a great person with a very positive attitude and has the full support of our entire team," Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster said in a statement Wednesday. "He will be re-examined in one week and we should have a better idea on recovery time at that point."

The 23-year old native of Duque De Caxias joined the Whitecaps in March 2021 and made 15 appearances before suffering a fifth metatarsal fracture in his left foot last August.

Also Wednesday, the MLS Disciplinary Committee announced that Whitecaps forward Cristian Dajome has been fined an undisclosed amount for simulation/embellishment in the 31st minute of Vancouver's 3-2 loss to visiting Portland last Saturday.

Vancouver (1-4-1) plays at CF Montreal (2-3-1) on Saturday.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 13, 2022

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you