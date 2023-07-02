Blue Jays' Guerrero, Bichette, Merrifield and Gausman named to AL all-star team

Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette (11) celebrates his home run against the Houston Astros with teammate first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) in eighth inning American League MLB baseball action in Toronto on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Bichette and Guerrero Jr. are among four Toronto Blue Jays who were named to Major League Baseball's all-star game.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj