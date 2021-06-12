Canada defeats Haiti in first leg of second-round CONCACAF World Cup qualifier

Canada's Alphonso Davies (19) and Suriname's Nigel Hasselbaink (9) work for the ball during the first half of a World Cup 2022 Group B qualifying soccer match Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Bridgeview, Ill. Canada faces its toughest test in the current round of World Cup qualifying when it takes on No. 83 Haiti in the first leg of a home-and-away second-round playoff. nbsp;THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Kamil Krzaczynski