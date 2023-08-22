Canada's Eugenie Bouchard advances to second round of US Open qualifying

Eugenie Bouchard advanced to the second round of qualifying at the U.S. Open with a 6-2, 6-3 win over American Katherine Hui on Tuesday. Bouchard returns the ball to Danielle Collins, of the United States, during their qualifying match at the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Montreal, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

NEW YORK - Eugenie Bouchard advanced to the second round of qualifying at the U.S. Open with a 6-2, 6-3 win over American Katherine Hui on Tuesday.

Hui struggled on serve with seven double-faults and was broken by Bouchard six times on 10 chances.

Bouchard, from Westmount, Que., will next face 12th seed Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine.

Toronto's Katherine Sebov missed a chance to join Bouchard in the next round, losing 6-7 (3), 7-5, 6-2 to third seed Yanina Wickmayer of Belgium.

Sebov hit into six double faults and faced 13 break points, defending eight.

In men's qualifying, Alexis Galarneau of Laval, Que., fell 3-6, 6-2, 6-0 to 22nd seed Dominic Stricker of Switzerland.

The opportunistic Stricker converted six of nine break-point chances.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 22, 2023.

