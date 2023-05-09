Keller, Letang, Stalock named finalists for NHL's Masterton Trophy

Arizona Coyotes' Clayton Keller (9) is greeted by teammates after his goal against the Calgary Flames during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Tempe, Ariz.. Keller, Pittsburgh Penguins defenceman Kris Letang and Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Alex Stalock are the finalists for the 2022-23 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Darryl Webb