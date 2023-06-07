After singles exits, Fernandez and Andreescu still making noise at French Open

Canada's Leylah Fernandez eyes the ball as he plays a shot against Denmark's Clara Tauson during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Two Canadians — Fernandez and Bianca Andreescu — who failed to make big runs in singles action at the French Open are making noise in doubles competition. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jean-Francois Badias