Canadian defender Shelina Zadorsky details medical ordeal of recent months

Canada defender Shelina Zadorsky controls the ball in front of Japan midfielder Yui Hasegawa (14) during the first half in a SheBelieves Cup soccer match Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Frisco, Texas. Zadorsky, who last played for Canada at the SheBelieves Cup in February, has detailed a list of medical problems she has been dealing with in recent months. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/LM Otero