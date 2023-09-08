Canada seeks medal glory at men's basketball World Cup as well as sustained success

RJ Barrett (9) of Canada drives to the basket in the second half during a Basketball World Cup semifinal game, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Manila, Philippines. Canada's men's basketball team has accomplished its highest-ever finish at a men's World Cup, but staff and players are aiming to take those first-time accomplishments a step further: a medal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Yong Teck Lim, Pool