Impressions of Qatar: A World Cup like no other, just like the country itself

A man and a boy walk at the Souq Waqif market in Doha, Qatar on Sunday, December 4, 2022. Qatar has been no ordinary FIFA World Cup. More like a one-of-a-kind tournament in a one-of-a-kind country. With eight stadiums within one hour of each, either in or around Doha, the men’s soccer showcase is a far cry from previous editions spread across one country or more. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette